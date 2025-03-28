KUALA LUMPUR: A three-year-old girl found wandering alone in the Serdang Perdana area of Seri Kembangan early this morning has been reunited with her parents, according to police.

Serdang district police chief ACP A. A. Anbalagan said that at around 3.42 am, a 27-year-old man spotted the girl walking alone, carrying RM2 in cash, and brought the child to the Seri Kembangan police station.

“The Serdang District Police Headquarters confirmed receiving the report at 4.35 am and immediately launched an investigation. The findings revealed that the child is believed to have left her home unnoticed by her parents through an unlocked door.

“The child then walked about 100 metres from the security post at her apartment. She was found safe and unhurt,” he said in a statement.

Anbalagan said the girl’s parents arrived at the police station at 7.50 am after realising she was missing.

“The child was handed back to her biological mother after verifying her identity through the birth certificate and the parents’ identity cards,” he added.

A video of the man appealing to the public to find the girl’s parents went viral on TikTok.