KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected over the state of Sarawak until 1 pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 8.30 am, the department said these weather conditions are expected to impact Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Kapit (Song and Kapit).

The warning was issued based on signs of thunderstorms, with rain intensity exceeding 20 millimetres (mm) per hour, which is expected to last more than one hour.