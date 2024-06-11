Thunderstorm, heavy rain expected nationwide until 6 pm - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorm and heavy rain with strong winds are expected to occur across the country until 6 pm today, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 2.20 pm, MetMalaysia said the areas affected are the whole of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan (Pasir Mas, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang) and Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman).

Also affected are Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Maran and Kuantan), Selangor (Sabak Bernam and Hulu Selangor), Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin) and Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat and Mersing).

In Sarawak, similar weather is expected in Kuching, Samarahan, Asajaya, Sarikei, Sibu and Selangau, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru and Marudi), and Limbang, while in Sabah, the areas are the interior of Sipitang and Beaufort, as well as the east coast (Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud).