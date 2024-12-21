Thunderstorm, heavy rain warning for Perak, Selangor and Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected to affect Perak, Selangor and Sabah until noon today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the affected areas in Perak include Manjung, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak, while in Selangor, the warning covers Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Petaling and Kuala Langat.

In Sabah, the weather condition is expected to affect the Interior division, specifically Nabawan, it added.