Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in several states until 6 PM today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan, as well as several other states, until 6 pm today.

In a warning issued at 3.35 pm, MetMalaysia said that the states involved are Penang, Melaka, and Kedah which involves Kulim and Bandar Baharu districts, as well as Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama, Batang Padang and Muallim).

Additionally, in Pahang, the areas affected are Cameron Highlands and Bentong; while Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat); Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin); and Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang and Kota Tinggi).

In Sabah, the areas involved are Kudat; the west coast; the interior regions in Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan; Tawau (Tawau, Kunak and Semporna); and Sandakan (Telupid and Beluran).

In Sarawak, similar weather conditions are expected in Limbang, and Miri involving the areas of Subis, Beluru, Telang Usan and Marudi.