KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in eight states, expected to continue until late this afternoon.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the adverse weather conditions are also forecasted to affect the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

The warning applies to all districts in Selangor, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka. In Pahang, affected areas include Kuantan, Jerantut, Cameron Highlands, Raub, Bentong and Temerloh, while in Johor, the districts of Tangkak and Muar are expected to be impacted.

In Kedah, Kulim and Bandar Baharu have been identified as areas of concern. Meanwhile, in Perak, affected areas include Kerian, Larut, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Kampar, Bagan Datuk and Muallim.

In Sarawak, the warning covers Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Bintulu and Miri.