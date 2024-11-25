TikTok, CMCF collaborate to create safer, fairer media landscape

KUALA LUMPUR: Short-form mobile video platform TikTok will collaborate with the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF) to develop policies, set industry standards, and promote a safer and fairer media landscape.

In a statement today, CMCF noted that TikTok, as a leading platform with a diverse global user base, will provide valuable insights into the ever-evolving digital landscape and that this partnership will enable CMCF to strengthen its role in protecting users and encouraging self-regulation of content.

This, in turn, enables CMCF to strengthen its role in protecting users and promoting self-regulation of content.

According to the statement, TikTok has been accepted as the latest member of CMCF under a new category, “Technology, Media, and Digital Services Providers.” This marks the first time a short-form mobile video platform has joined CMCF, following amendments to the forum’s constitution earlier this year.

“The inclusion of TikTok in CMCF membership highlights the commitment of both parties to foster the creation and distribution of responsible content, ensuring the digital media ecosystem aligns with the highest standards of integrity, safety, and user trust,” the statement read.

CMCF chairman Rafiq Razali said in the same statement that TikTok’s membership is a significant step forward in shaping industry policies, ensuring responsible content, and building trust in the digital space for the benefit of users nationwide.

“We are delighted to welcome TikTok as a member under the Technology, Media, and Digital Services Providers category. This milestone reflects our commitment to building a balanced and responsible digital ecosystem,” he said.