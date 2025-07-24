TikTok Shop hits 100M daily searches, boosts e-commerce growth in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: TikTok Shop has surpassed 100 million daily product searches in Malaysia, marking a major milestone in the platform’s e-commerce expansion. The achievement was highlighted at the TikTok Shop Summit, the platform’s largest industry event of the year.

TikTok Shop Malaysia’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, noted the growing trend of users turning to the platform for both discovery and intentional shopping.

“Our full-funnel e-commerce ecosystem helps creators and businesses, especially local MSMEs, connect with shoppers nationwide through Shoppertainment,“ she said.

The summit brought together thousands of businesses, creators, and partners to explore new growth solutions. Key features introduced include the GMV Max automation tool, Affiliate Creatives for Ads (ACA), and the Opportunity Centre for better sales optimisation.

To enhance the shopping experience, TikTok Shop has rolled out initiatives like 30-day free returns for TikTok Shop Mall, flexible payment options via TikTok PayLater, and next-day delivery trials in Klang Valley, Johor, and Penang.

The platform’s efforts have yielded strong results, with over 140% year-on-year sales growth during the 6.6 Sale in June and more than 100% growth during Ramadan and Raya festivities.

Looking ahead, TikTok Shop plans to double discount vouchers for shoppers and increase platform support for brands in the second half of 2025. Entrepreneurs and MSMEs can access resources through the TikTok Shop Seller Centre and TikTok Shop Academy. - Bernama