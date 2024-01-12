Timor-Leste PM to undertake three-day official visit to Malaysia from Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: The prime minister of Timor-Leste, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, will undertake a three-day official visit to Malaysia starting Dec 1, 2024, marking his first visit since assuming office on July 1, 2023.

According to Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Xanana Gusmão will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya, to be followed by a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The two leaders are expected to take stock of the state of bilateral relations, as well as discuss potential collaborations between the two countries,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said trade and investment, the halal industry, education, capacity-building, and connectivity are the main topics of discussion between the two leaders.

Wisma Putra said both prime ministers will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

According to Wisma Putra, both leaders will witness the signing of the Land Concession Agreement pertaining to the gift of a parcel of land by the government of Timor-Leste for the development of the embassy of Malaysia’s Chancery Complex in Dili.

Wisma Putra noted that Timor-Leste has decided to transfer the land outrightly to Malaysia as a sign of gratitude towards Malaysia’s continued assistance and contributions since the early days of Timor-Leste’s independence.

Additionally, it said both prime ministers will witness the Exchange of Notes on a visa exemption arrangement, which will grant reciprocal visa exemptions to the citizens of both countries.

Anwar will host an official luncheon in honour of Xanana Gusmão and his delegation at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya.

Xanana Gusmão is also scheduled to have an audience with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

In addition, he is scheduled to deliver a public lecture entitled “International Diplomacy in an Increasingly Fragmented and Fragile World” at the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR).

“This official visit will further strengthen the relations enjoyed by both countries and demonstrate Malaysia’s continued support for Timor-Leste’s aspiration of becoming a full member of ASEAN,” said Wisma Putra.

In 2023, the total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Timor-Leste was US$43.7 million (RM196.7 million).

Total exports from Malaysia to Timor-Leste in 2023 was recorded at US$43.3 million (RM195 million), while total import of products from Timor-Leste in 2023 amounted to US$0.4 million (RM1.7 million).