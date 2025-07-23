Toddler dies in suspected dog attack in Sungai Buloh, police probe

KUALA LUMPUR: A nineteen-month-old boy has died after a suspected dog mauling incident in Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Buloh.

Police are investigating the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Sungai Buloh District Police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor confirmed that authorities received a report from a medical officer at Sungai Buloh Hospital’s Emergency Department at 8.40 am yesterday.

The child was brought in unconscious and given CPR but showed no response.

He was pronounced dead at 9.14 am.

Initial examinations revealed scratches and wounds on the victim’s head and body.

The boy’s parents, an Orang Asli couple aged 31 and 29, had just returned from work around 8.15 am when they found their house door open.

Their son was discovered unconscious about 20 metres away, with several dogs nearby.

It is understood the toddler had been under his uncle’s care and was believed to have been sleeping in the living room before going missing.

The body has been sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital’s Forensic Department for a post-mortem. – Bernama