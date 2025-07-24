Toll hike delay eases burden for B40, says Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s decision to delay toll rate hikes on several highways aims to ease financial pressure on the B40 group, says Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He called for understanding from concession companies, acknowledging the impact on their cash flow while stressing the need for shared responsibility.

Nanta said, “From a business perspective, they may not favour this delay as cash flow projections were part of their initial plans. However, we hope they recognise the government’s intent to support vulnerable road users.”

He spoke after the handover of the Letter of Acceptance for the Blackspot and Federal Road Maintenance Programme.

The minister expressed gratitude to concessionaires for cooperating with the decision, which affects 10 highways, including the Senai-Desaru Expressway and East Coast Expressway 2. He noted that while agreements must be honoured, the current economic climate requires flexibility.

On road safety, Nanta highlighted the success of the blackspot programme, reducing accidents by 25 to 60 per cent. This year, RM37 million has been allocated for repairs, with RM27.1 million already spent on 76 projects across 11 states. Streetlight installations will target only high-risk zones, not entire routes. - Bernama