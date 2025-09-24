Touch ‘n Go to power BUDI95 fuel subsidy app back-end system

SHAH ALAM: Touch ‘n Go Digital will function as the central back-end database for the government’s BUDI MADANI RON95 fuel subsidy applications.

Treasury Secretary-General Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican explained that this system is designed to create seamless transactions for digitally inclined users.

“Once you have the app, you can do the e-KYC, which is a one-off,” he told reporters after a briefing here today.

He confirmed that the BUDI95 fuel subsidy initiative will become fully operational on September 30, with several applications ready for public use.

“At the moment, the ones already mentioned in the presentation are Touch ‘n Go Digital, Setel for Petronas and Caltex Go,” he added.

Johan stated that the Shell application is expected to join the programme within approximately one month.

He highlighted that while individual oil companies provide their own apps, Touch ‘n Go Digital offers a cross-platform solution.

“Through the Touch ‘n Go app and its e-wallet, it doesn’t matter whether you go to Shell or Petronas, you can use it,” he explained.

This methodology ensures users do not have to depend solely on their identification card for transactions.

The e-KYC process effectively verifies user eligibility for the subsidy programme.

This initiative supports the government’s broader push for digital convenience in public services.

It also strengthens safeguards for delivering targeted subsidies under the BUDI95 programme effectively. – Bernama