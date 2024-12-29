JOHOR BAHRU: A tour bus driver was fined RM6,000 after pleading guilty to vandalising a Taiwanese woman’s car along Jalan Pantai last Friday.

The accused, Mohd Nazri Elias, 38, entered the plea after the charge was read before Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin, who also ordered a one-year prison sentence in default of the fine if it is not settled.

Mohd Nazri was accused of breaking the side mirror of the victim’s Peugeot and scratching the car, causing damages estimated at RM5,000, at Kilometre 0.3 of Jalan Pantai heading toward Permas Jaya at 9.05 pm on Dec 20.

He was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of between one and five years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Earlier, a video went viral on X showing a man acting aggressively and damaging the car belonging to the Taiwanese woman at Jalan Pantai.

Johor Bahru Selatan District police chief ACP Raub Selamat stated in a press release on Thursday that preliminary investigations revealed the incident stemmed from the suspect’s frustration after the victim refused to let him switch lanes.

Police arrested Mohd Nazri in the Bukit Senyum area on Dec 23, and background checks revealed he has three prior criminal records related to drug abuse.