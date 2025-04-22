Town hall session held to discuss proposed FINAS Act amendments

PETALING JAYA: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) today held a town hall session for the creative industry to facilitate open discussions on proposed amendments to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia Act 1981 (Act 244).

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the session was organised to gather feedback from industry players as the ministry works to update the act to reflect the changes of the modern era.

“This is because many changes today involve filming processes that are no longer limited to traditional films, and also changes involving exhibitors. Previously, many would go to the cinema, but today there are different formats, and many are involved in content creation for social media platforms.

“So, we want to reflect better governance, regulation and management within FINAS, while taking this opportunity to move with the times. We know that many people now watch content in cinemas and also on mobile phones.

“As such, the act needs to be improved, and we will continue engagement sessions like this,” he said after attending the FINAS Muhibah Hari Raya celebration event here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, FINAS chairman Datuk Hans Isaac, FINAS chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, Bernama Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Director-General of Broadcasting Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman and Tun Abdul Razak Institute of Broadcasting and Information (IPPTAR) director Roslan Ariffin.

In his speech, Fahmi said the amendments to Act 244 aim to align its provisions with current technological trends, particularly the rise and rapid growth of Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and digital streaming services, which are increasingly dominating how audiences consume films and media content.

He said the amendments would focus on three main areas, namely expanding regulatory scope, strengthening governance and enhancing the functions of FINAS to ensure it remains relevant and effective.

“With these amendments, the roles and rights of industry players will be more clearly recognised, and official recognition of digital platforms as part of the modern broadcasting landscape will be incorporated into the regulatory framework,” he said, adding that the amendments are targeted to be tabled in Parliament as early as July or by the end of this year at the latest.

Fahmi said the amendments would provide a strong foundation for the creative industry to move forward more progressively and systematically.

When asked about comments by Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim, who claimed that unexpected outcomes in the recent PKR elections signalled a ‘democratic revolution’ within the party, Fahmi said that was merely Hassan’s personal opinion.