Trader cheated of RM244,000 in investment scheme

KUANTAN: A trader was cheated out of RM244,000 after falling victim to a fraudulent online investment scheme that promised substantial returns.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 35-year-old woman became interested in an investment scheme, Efinity Capital, which advertised potential profits ranging from five to 300 per cent on Facebook in July.

“The victim downloaded an investment application called ECMT Pro via a provided link. Between Aug 21 and Oct 3, she transferred a total of RM244,000 in 11 transactions to three different bank accounts.

“She realised she had been duped when no profits were received from the suspect. The funds she used were from her savings,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya further advised the public to be cautious and not easily trust investments promising high returns in a short period.