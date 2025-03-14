Trader loses RM119,072.27 to Facebook vehicle scam

KUANTAN: A trader lost RM119,072.27 after falling victim to a non-existent vehicle sale on Facebook, on March 6.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 38-year-old man, drawn to an advertisement for a Mazda CX-5, contacted the suspect via WhatsApp, after spotting the listing on Facebook.

“The suspect instructed the victim to transfer a total of RM119,072.27 to two different bank accounts. However, after the payment was made, the suspect deleted his Facebook account and blocked the victim’s number on WhatsApp.

“The victim then realised that he had been scammed and that the loss came from his personal savings,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya urged the public to remain cautious of deals that seem too good to be true, and advised them to verify bank account and phone numbers at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any transactions.