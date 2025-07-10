Trader loses RM500k in online job scam in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: A trader lost RM500,639.50 after falling victim to an online job scam syndicate that lured him with promises of high commissions for part-time work.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 38-year-old victim was contacted on May 14 by a Facebook user named Nabila Puteri, who offered him a job through social media.

“To earn the commission, the victim was instructed to buy various items through an app downloaded from a link provided by the suspect.

“He initially received some commission for completed tasks and, tempted by the early profits, made 38 more transactions to 22 different bank accounts,” Azli said in a statement.

The victim reportedly used his savings from selling fruits, groceries, and cattle, borrowed money from friends, and even used credit cards to fund the payments.

A police report was lodged yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama