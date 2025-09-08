Trader loses RM571,242 to fake investment scheme via Facebook

BATU PAHAT: A 55-year-old trader lost RM571,242 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme promoted through Facebook.

Batu Pahat police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the woman contacted an unknown suspect via WhatsApp after being drawn to the offer of high returns advertised on March 16, 2024.

Between July 10 and 31, the victim made several transactions to three different bank accounts totalling RM571,242.

She later saw a profit of RM804,000 displayed in the investment app.

However, when she tried to withdraw the funds, the account was blocked.

She realised she had been cheated after receiving none of the promised returns.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The police have urged the public not to be easily swayed by investment schemes promising high returns.

They advised the public to obtain the latest information on commercial crimes through the official Cyber Crime Alert portal.

Victims are also advised to contact the National Scam Response Centre at 997 immediately to allow prompt action to block any outgoing funds. – Bernama