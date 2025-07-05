Trader loses RM66,825 in online job scam via e-commerce app

TANGKAK: A trader lost RM66,825 after falling victim to a fake part-time job offer advertised on a popular e-commerce application. The 36-year-old woman was promised commissions for completing tasks but never received payment despite following instructions.

Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib confirmed the case, stating that the victim transferred funds 12 times to eight different bank accounts. Investigations are ongoing under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison, whipping, and a fine.

Supt Roslan urged the public to verify job offers before engaging, especially those promising quick returns. Scammers often exploit victims through fake tasks and delayed payments. Authorities advise checking bank account details and company legitimacy before transferring money. - BERNAMA