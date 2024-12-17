IPOH: The state government will reassess the venue arrangement and publicity efforts to ensure the same level of customer turnout at the relocated Car Boot Sale, moving from Dataran Bandaraya to MBI Terrace.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said that the state government understands the concerns of traders, regarding customer turnout and sales revenue at the new location.

“We will first assess the venue arrangement to ensure that visitors and customers, who previously visited the area in front of the MBI building, also come to the new location. We will also ensure that publicity efforts and other factors do not impact existing businesses.

“Additionally, it is the state government’s and MBI’s commitment to do our best. Apart from the 44 traders identified through meetings and discussions, we will seek more suitable alternative sites for others,” she said.

She said this in a press conference at the senior citizen programme - Sejahtera Warga Emas Komuniti Mesra Usia - which Ipoh City Council mayor, Datuk Rumaizi Baharin @ Md Daud, also attended.

Previously, MBI decided to relocate traders from Dataran Bandaraya to MBI Terrace, citing it as the most suitable location to avoid various issues. The goal was to clear the parking lot in the square by Dec 21, to prevent traffic congestion from recurring.

Ng explained that relocating the traders from Dataran Bandaraya was essential, particularly concerning cleanliness, and safety related to traffic.

Previously, there was strong opposition from the approximately 80 traders who were ordered to relocate, as they insisted on maintaining their presence at Dataran Bandaraya. They argued that the location was strategic, and attracted a large number of visitors.

Yesterday, the media reported that MBI would assist the petty traders in moving to MBI Terrace, as well as to other suitable locations around the city, to address the issue of unlicensed traders.

Rumaizi reportedly said that MBI had held an engagement session with 44 out of the 80 traders, clearly explaining the proposal to relocate them to MBI Terrace.

He added that for the remaining 36 traders, MBI would explore available options to offer them business sites or stalls. If necessary, the council would identify other suitable locations for their relocation.