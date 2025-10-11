Traffic diversions in KL for ASEAN Summit from October 23

KUALA LUMPUR: Temporary and phased traffic diversions will be implemented from October 23 in several main areas for the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

The summit will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from October 26 to 28.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri announced a motorcade rehearsal will occur from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to city hotels and the convention centre on October 23 and 24.

Temporary traffic diversions will affect major highways and roads connecting the airport to the capital and areas surrounding the convention centre.

JSPT personnel will be fully assigned from October 25 to October 28 to manage the event.

Phased road closures and diversions will be implemented within a one-kilometre radius of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Mohd Yusri stated these measures are necessary to ensure smooth delegate movement and safety for all parties throughout the summit.

Detailed information regarding affected routes and the full traffic diversion schedule will be announced soon.

The public is advised to fully cooperate with authorities and support government efforts to make the summit a success.

This cooperation will help elevate the country’s stature on the international stage. – Bernama