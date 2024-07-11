Traffic summonses worth RM6.5b yet to be settled nationwide - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 43.5 million traffic summonses worth RM6.5 billion have not been settled from 1990 till Nov 6 nationwide.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said this amounted to 33 per cent of the total of 135.9 million summonses issued by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) during that period totalling over RM20.38 billion.

He added that, of the total, 92.3 million summonses worth RM8.56 billion have been settled.

In addition, he said 4.3 million summonses totalling RM646.2 million were recorded from January till yesterday.

“The majority of the summonses recorded this year involved obstructing traffic and disregarding traffic signs,” he told reporters after visiting the Kuala Lumpur JSPT office at the Tun HS Lee Traffic Police Station here today.

Earlier, Mohd Yusri, who was accompanied by Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa and Kuala Lumpur JSPT head ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa, witnessed the implementation of the programme offering up to 50 per cent discount for payment of traffic summonses at the station.

Elaborating, Mohd Yusri said 17,002 summonses were settled in the past two days of the programme organised by the Kuala Lumpur Police, involving a total collection of RM1.88 million, mostly through cashless payment.

He said the JSPT has opened 19 counters for checking and payment of summonses, including 14 e-payment machines for the convenience of the public throughout the discount period from Nov 5 until Saturday (Nov 9).

“We also provide tents housing the MyBayaran Summons counters, three counters for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), senior citizens and pregnant women,” he said.

He said the discount offered does not include summonses issued for accidents, court cases, non-compoundable offences, overtaking dangerously, improper use of emergency lanes and running red lights.

Offences related to heavy vehicles, exhaust modification, Op Selamat summonses and overtaking along double lines are not included in this offer either.

Mohd Yusri also advised the public to pay their summonses promptly to avoid heavier penalties.