Trailer crashes into Felda Kechau 8 auxiliary police post, injuring two

KUANTAN: A trailer truck crashed into the Felda Kechau 8 Auxiliary Police Control Post in Kuala Lipis this morning, resulting in injuries to both the driver and one auxiliary police officer.

Lipis District Police Chief Supt Ismail Man confirmed the incident occurred around 9:50 am when a 28-year-old male driver of an empty trailer truck lost control while travelling from Sungai Temau towards Kuantan.

“The impact caused the roof and walls of the control post to collapse onto a motorcycle that was in the area,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the truck driver and a 23-year-old auxiliary police officer inside the control post sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Kuala Lipis Hospital.

Ismail also mentioned that another 31-year-old auxiliary police officer involved in the incident escaped without any injuries.

He confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and urged eyewitnesses to come forward to assist with the investigation. – Bernama