PUTRAJAYA: The Communications Ministry aims to roll out a series of ‘Train the Trainers’ sessions for the Online Safety Campaign ahead of Aidilfitri.

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil said the initiative is intended to fast-track the campaign’s implementation, focusing on curbing online crimes such as the spread of fake news and incitement.

“This is in line with the decree of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim during the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament on Feb 3, where His Majesty urged the government to take firm action against slander and online incitement that could lead to division,” he said.

“Our target this year is to engage with 10,000 schools and all public universities through this campaign.

“This initiative is crucial in ensuring a safer internet environment for all,” Fahmi told reporters after attending the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly today.

Yesterday, the ministry announced the launch of the Online Safety Campaign Roadshow, aimed at raising awareness about internet safety among all segments of society.

A key focus of the campaign is to prohibit children under 13 years old from owning social media accounts and to ensure that internet usage remains under parental or guardian supervision.

Also, the campaign seeks to educate the public on avoiding online scams, cyberbullying, online gambling, and pedophilia-related crimes, while promoting responsible and ethical internet usage.

Fahmi also reiterated the ministry’s commitment to ensuring optimal internet access for Malaysians without compromising safety.

He said amendments to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 are among the government’s efforts to strengthen online security in response to evolving threats.

“We recognise the challenges, especially for agencies like the Royal Malaysia Police, in identifying and tackling the mass migration of criminals to social media platforms,” he said.

“It is meaningless to push for technological advancements and high-speed internet if we cannot ensure a safe digital environment,” Fahmi added.