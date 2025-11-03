KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry (MOT) will study the suggestion that the government provide subsidised air tickets to Sabah to allow Sabah voters in the Peninsula to return and vote for the upcoming state election.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah cautioned that it would depend on the government’s financial capabilities before any decision is made.

“The ministry will study, but no promises, (otherwise) during the Sarawak election, they want it also if the ministry gives for one. Let’s see what we can do, but for school and university students, we do provide, that’s our obligation to our people, the school-going children,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address for his ministry at the Dewan Negara here today.

Senator Roderick Wong Siew Lead had earlier brought up the suggestion about the subsidised airfare during the debate session.

Hasbi also said that his ministry always encouraged any local airline to add flight destinations including from the Peninsula to Sabah and Sarawak, and reiterated their commitment to improve the public transport service at major cities in each state.

According to him, the MOT was conducting a study on the Klang Valley Public Transport Strategic Plan that began last January and is expected to be completed in December.

“The scope of the study includes the development of a strategic public transport plan, among others, intercity rail network, bus and rail fare rates studies and taxi and e-hailing checks,” he said.

The study’s findings will also serve as a basis to improve public transport in other states, Hasbi added.