KUALA LUMPUR: Ensuring safety in all forms of transportation, whether for tourists, students, or the general public, is a fundamental issue that must never be compromised, said Malaysia Tourism Agency Association (MATA) president Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Khalid Harun.

He said the bus crash which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early this morning was not just a tragedy but a national emergency requiring full accountability and immediate action.

“This tragedy is a wake-up call. We can no longer treat safety as a secondary concern. Every stakeholder, from operators to policymakers, must regard safety as a sacred responsibility that cannot be neglected,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that tour bus operators must ensure the safety of every passenger at all times and must strictly comply with established standard operating procedures.

Mohd Khalid said MATA is calling for a transparent investigation and decisive action to be taken against any parties found to be negligent or in violation of regulations.

“As an association representing travel and tourism agencies, MATA will intensify its calls to the government for stricter monitoring, regular audits, and mandatory safety training for all licensed transport providers, especially those transporting students and large groups,“ he said.

He added that MATA will also propose a collaborative safety initiative with the Ministry of Transport and relevant agencies to prevent such tragedies from recurring.