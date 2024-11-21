KUALA LUMPUR: The transportation sector has emerged as a key driver of job creation and economic growth within the ASEAN region, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Speaking at the 30th ASEAN Transport Ministers Meeting here today, he said that coordinated regional and national programmes to enhance transport infrastructure have not only improved connectivity but also created numerous job opportunities for local and cross-border skilled labour.

“We comprehend that when transport systems are efficient, they provide economic and social opportunities and other benefits that result in positive multiplier effects such as investments, trade, tourism, construction, town planning as well as other social developments.

“Over the past years, our region has seen important milestones achieved in the transportation sector, particularly in infrastructure and policy frameworks,” he said.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, highlighted initiatives such as the ASEAN Single Window, ASEAN Cross-Border Transport Agreements, and the ASEAN Highway Network as pivotal in enhancing regional integration.

He emphasised that these accomplishments were a testament to ASEAN’s collective vision and dedication.

Commenting on today’s meeting, which focused on strengthening collaboration and partnerships, Fadillah noted significant progress that has transformed the transportation sector, delivering a substantial impact on communities across ASEAN.

“For example, the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, is a major infrastructure initiative with far-reaching implications not just for transportation but also for economic integration, regional cooperation, and sustainability.

“The broader impact of this project goes beyond simply connecting the two cities. I personally look forward to the completion of the RTS project in 2026 and witnessing its impact on our citizens,” he said, reiterating that transportation developments often led to increased job creation, higher productivity, and expansion of local businesses.

He emphasised that the next phase of strategies for the sector must address global megatrends, prioritising sustainability, environmental issues, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence.

Noting that megatrends cannot be ignored, he stressed that ASEAN must start to design future transport policy frameworks and infrastructure that can handle the complexity of these revolutionary changes.

“Crucially, future transport policies, infrastructure, and facilities must be designed to support and include ASEAN’s vulnerable communities.

“I am confident that today’s meeting serves as the highest platform for transport leadership to discuss the landscape of the current and future transportation sector in the region,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech earlier, Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, said that as the chair of the meeting, Malaysia envisions renewed commitments to a wide array of ASEAN transport initiatives and an expanded focus on emerging issues and areas of innovation.

He explained that remarkable strides have been made under the Kuala Lumpur Transport Strategic Plan 2016-2025.

“From regional policies on sustainable air and maritime transport to cutting-edge logistics solutions, we are laying the foundation for a future where every ASEAN citizen benefits from seamless connectivity,” added Loke.