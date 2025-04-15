KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi dedicated his life to serving the people, said his former political secretary, Datuk Othman Desa.

He said the commitment of the fifth Prime Minister was driven by his strong love for the people of this country.

“The late leader was a simple person. If we look at Tun Abdullah’s face, we can already see simplicity and calmness radiating from his face. Among his qualities is his love for the people.

“His simple nature caused the people to grieve his demise. He also disliked swearing, (in fact) I have not seen him angry,“ he said in Bernama Radio programme, today.

Othman, who served Abdullah since the deceased assumed the position of Foreign Minister, said he also admired the big-hearted nature of his former employer.

“He was really big-hearted. When he resigned (from the post of Prime Minister in 2009), he made the decision based on his own will. This is the magnanimous nature the late Prime Minister had that others rarely possess, when he resigned at the top level and gave it to others.

“Tun Abdullah’s generous nature was in the interest of the country and people,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang said Abdullah’s friendly nature was greatly appreciated by media practitioners.

“During Tun Abdullah’s time as the fifth Prime Minister, I often covered his events especially the official visits abroad. What is still fresh in my memory is the late Prime Minister’s friendliness towards journalists who covered his visits abroad.

“Tun Abdullah chatted in a relaxed or informal manner which made journalists more comfortable,” he said.

According to Azman, Abdullah would always start his press conference by asking how the media practitioners were in the northern accent.

“When journalists said they hadn’t eaten yet, the late Prime Minister would ask his officers to take them out for a meal. This was his attitude. What is clear is his character, who despite being Prime Minister, remained humble,” he said.

Abdullah, 85, better known as “Pak Lah”, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm last night.

The deceased will be buried according to a State Funeral today.