KUALA LUMPUR: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be awarded with an Honorary Doctorate in International Relations by Universiti Malaya (UM) in recognition of his contributions to global diplomacy and international negotiations during his official visit to Malaysia.

In a statement on Sunday, the university said UM Chancellor Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah will confer the honorary degree on Erdoğan in a special ceremony at Putrajaya International Convention Centre on Monday.

The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Erdoğan is scheduled to undertake a two-day official visit to Malaysia from Monday. On Tuesday, he will be welcomed with an official reception at Perdana Putra, followed by a one-on-one meeting with Anwar.

The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues during their meeting, further cementing Malaysia-Turkiye strategic partnership.

The visit will include the signing of several memoranda of understanding, followed by a joint press conference.

Erdoğan’s visit will conclude with the Malaysia-Turkiye Business Forum, reflecting the shared commitment between the two countries in expanding their economic partnerships.