PETALING JAYA: Two siblings, aged four and seven, suffered burns after playing with firecrackers outside their home in Kampung Baru, Kuala Nerang, yesterday, with the older child sustaining serious injuries.

Padang Terap District Police Chief Superintendent Abdull Razak Osman said the police received a report at 1.32am from a medical officer after both children were admitted to the Red Zone of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar at around 9.30pm.

Investigations revealed that the parents were unaware that their children were playing with ball-shaped firecrackers outside, which were allegedly obtained from a village friend.

“The mother only realised what happened after hearing an explosion and rushed outside to find her children injured,” he said in a statement.

The seven-year-old is in serious condition and is receiving treatment at HSB’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Police have opened an investigation under Section 8 of the Explosives and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958 and Section 31(1)(a) of the Children Act 2001.

If convicted, possessing explosives carries a jail term of five to 10 years, with the offence of causing or allowing a child to be in danger punishable by a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both.

This is the first firecracker-related incident reported in the state during Ramadan this year.