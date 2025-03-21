KUALA LUMPUR: Two films that received incentives from the Creative Content Fund (DKK) have been blocked from screening due to the producers’ failure to pay production crew wages, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

Without naming the films, he issued a stern warning to the parties involved, urging them to settle outstanding payments before their films are allowed to be screened.

“We have found that at least two films, which I will not name, have not paid their crew despite receiving the Creative Content Fund. As a result, we have blocked their screening.

“We have informed them that they must settle these payments first before they can apply for screening approval, especially under the Compulsory Screening Scheme,“ he told reporters at the 2025 National Artiste Day celebration.

Earlier, in his speech, Fahmi announced that the Creative Content Fund for 2025 will open on March 24, offering five categories, including two new ones.

The newly introduced categories are the Micro Drama Fund and Post-Production Fund, while the Marketing and Distribution Fund is being reintroduced. The fund also includes a dedicated TV programme fund for Borneo and a marketing fund for international participation and promotion.

In a related development, Fahmi, who is also the MADANI government spokesperson, said amendments to the FINAS Act 1981 are expected to be tabled in the upcoming Parliament session.

He said the amendments aim to boost the industry while addressing current challenges, including welfare issues, content regulations and developments in the digital landscape.

The Cabinet has, in principle, agreed to amend the act, considering the changes within the film industry, he said.

Fahmi also urged FINAS to examine various aspects, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in filmmaking, and to collaborate with educational institutions to ensure the industry evolves with new technologies.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to strengthen industry-academia relations, seven higher education institutions received Letters of Intent (LOI) to pioneer strategic collaborations in developing a sustainable ecosystem for the film, television and creative content industry.

The seven institutions are the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (ASWARA), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Management and Science University (MSU), Multimedia University (MMU), Politeknik Metro Tasek Gelugor and Meatech Creative Academy.