KUALA LUMPUR: Two former employees of a plastic food packaging company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving the company’s raw materials, resulting in losses amounting to more than RM2.9 million, last year.

Koh Kian Hwee, 57, then the General Manager of Production at Contipak Noron Sdn Bhd, and Kua Hsean Soon, 34, then an assistant production manager, are jointly charged with committing the offence at the company in Jalan Genting Kelang, Setapak, between June 25 and Oct 16, 2024.

They are charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides imprisonment for up to 14 years, whipping and may be fined, if convicted.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril allowed Koh and Kua bail of RM30,000 with one surety each and also ordered them to surrender their passports to the court.

The court set Jun 11 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Shakila Mohd Shariff appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Carmen Eu Kah Mun represented both accused.