Two IPT students fined for possessing pornographic content in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: Three men, including two university students, were fined between RM3,000 and RM4,000 in the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to possessing pornographic videos and images.

The accused, Muhammad Al Azamuddin Al Fadzil, 22, and Mohamad Syahmi Firas Mohd Jurij, 27, were each fined RM4,000, while Mohd Hanafi Ibrahim, 47, was fined RM3,000. The charges were read separately before Magistrate Wan Mohd Izzat Wan Abdullah.

The trio were found with pornographic content on their mobile phones at a house in Jalan Kemumin, Kampung Pulau Belacan, Panchor, at 1.15 am on June 18. They were charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Nadzir Abdullah and Nur Haziqah Hassan urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence, citing the accused’s immoral actions and breach of public norms.

Defence lawyer Chong Yin Xin requested leniency, stating that her clients had repented. “Mohd Hanafi has health issues and underwent brain surgery in 2016. He is supported by his sister, a PWD working in a restaurant. Muhammad Al Azamuddin is a first-year student, and Mohamad Syahmi Firas is in his final year. Their families are present and will guide them,“ she said. - Bernama