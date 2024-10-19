Two local men detained for trafficking in nine Myanmar nationals

KUANTAN: Police arrested two local men in Lipis to assist investigations into a human trafficking case involving Myanmar nationals during an Integrated Crime Prevention Operation yesterday.

Lipis district police chief Supt Ismal Man said during the Operation that started at 4pm, police inspected a Nissan Navara four-wheel drive vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man in Jalan Lipis-Merapoh, Padang Tengku.

He said during inspection five Myanmar nationals were found inside the vehicle and all of them did not have valid travel documents.

In the same operation on the Lingkaran Tengah Utama highway (LTU) near the Aur Gading intersection, Padang Tengku, he said he saw a Honda Accord type car stop on the road shoulder.

“The result of the inspection found that the car was driven by a 49-year-old local man with four Myanmar nationals as passengers comprising two men and two women, and they too did not have valid travel documents,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Thus, Ismail said the two local men were detained to assist investigations in accordance with the Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant Act Section 26J ATIPSOM 2007 (Act 670).

The nine Myanmar nationals, aged between 12 and 37, were detained under Section (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for travelling without valib travel documents.