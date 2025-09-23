Two men charged with trafficking over 100kg of methamphetamine

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were formally charged at the Magistrates’ Court today for allegedly trafficking more than 100 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

Fathi Fikri A’shaari and Ahmad Syakir Khalid, both 36 years old, acknowledged the charges after they were presented before Magistrate Amira Abd Aziz.

The court did not record a plea from the accused because the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The two businessmen face a joint charge for trafficking 103,326 grammes of the illegal drug at a house in Jalan Tasik Damai, Taman Tasik Impian, Sungai Besi.

The alleged offence occurred at 11.50 am on September 10 according to the charge sheet.

Authorities charged the duo under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which mandates the death penalty or life imprisonment upon conviction.

If the court does not impose a death sentence, the accused would also face a minimum of 15 strokes of the cane.

Magistrate Amira Abd Aziz scheduled December 22 for the next case mention to allow time for the submission of the chemist’s report.

The court denied bail for both accused individuals following the charges.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farhanah Arul Hisham represented the prosecution in today’s proceedings.

Fathi Fikri was represented by his counsel Mohd Redzuan Mohamed Yusoff during the court hearing.

Ahmad Syakir’s defence was handled by his lawyer Shah Rizal Abdul Manan in the same session. – Bernama