Two more GISBH followers to be charged tomorrow - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Two more GISB Holdings (GISBH) followers will be charged at the Klang Court tomorrow.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the first case involved a woman, 44, who will be charged under Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, at 9 am.

“Another woman, 54, will be charged at the Klang Magistrate’s Court under Section 5(1) of the Care Centres Act 1993.

“Charge orders were received from the deputy public prosecutor on Oct 15, and the suspect will be charged at 9 am tomorrow,” he said when contacted today.

Both suspects are being held under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, he added.