Two motorcyclists killed in fiery crash

NIBONG TEBAL: Two men were killed after the motorcycles they were riding were involved in a crash and caught fire along Jalan Sungai Kechil near the Jawi Golf Resort last night.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of Fire and Rescue Operations John Sagun Francis said both victims, believed to be in their 40s, died from severe injuries, including burns to various parts of their bodies.

He said six firefighters and two fire engines from the Nibong Tebal Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched following a distress call at 12.06 am.

“The accident involved two motorcycles, which caught fire. There were two victims in the incident. One suffered severe leg injuries after being trapped and sustaining burns and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The other, who sustained burns over 50 per cent of the body, died while receiving treatment at Sungai Bakap Hospital,“ he said in a statement today.

John said firemen brought the blaze under control at 12.32 am, adding that the operation concluded at 1.25 am.