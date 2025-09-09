Two Pakistani men charged with smuggling nine countrymen into Malaysia

KOTA BHARU: Two Pakistani men faced charges in the Sessions Court today for allegedly smuggling nine fellow nationals into Malaysia.

Sajjad Saeed Abdul, 27, and Hameed Gul Mehrab, 32, did not enter pleas as their case falls under High Court jurisdiction.

Sajjad is accused of smuggling five Pakistani migrants using a multi-purpose vehicle on Jalan Bypass Machang-Kuala Krai on August 13 at approximately 9 pm.

Hameed faces charges for smuggling four Pakistani migrants in a Perodua Myvi car on Jalan Kampung Telaga Tujuh around 10.10 pm the same day.

Both defendants were charged under Section 26J and 36(1) of the Smuggling of Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a fine up to RM250,000 upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Kamilah Che Ibrahim handled the prosecution while both accused appeared without legal representation.

The court scheduled the next mention for October 29 to proceed with the case. – Bernama