Two policemen jailed and fined for accepting RM800 bribe in khalwat case

KUALA LUMPUR: Two police officers received six-month jail sentences and RM2,000 fines each from the Sessions Court for accepting an RM800 bribe related to a khalwat case.

Judge Rosli Ahmad convicted Nur Fikri Mohd Fadzilee, 28, and Mohd Fazly Hambali, 39, after finding them guilty of the corruption offence.

The court ordered immediate imprisonment starting today with an additional two-month jail term if either officer fails to pay the fine.

Both officers faced joint charges for accepting cash from another police officer caught in suspected close proximity with a partner inside a vehicle.

Their bribery offence occurred between midnight and 2.20 am at a Putrajaya bus stop in Precinct 8 on October 1, 2020.

The charges fell under Section 165 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34, carrying a maximum two-year prison sentence or fine upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammad Fadhly Mohd Zamry and Prosecuting Officer Mohd Hanafi Firdhaus Abd Latif handled the prosecution case.

Nur Fikri received legal representation from lawyer Muhammad Afiq Audy Basharudin while Mohd Fazly appeared in court without legal counsel. – Bernama