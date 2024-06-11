Two suspects try to run down policemen at Tapah R&R

IPOH: Two suspects tried to ram a police patrol car with their vehicle at the north-bound Tapah Rest and Service Area (R&R) of the North-South Highway late last night, forcing policemen to open fire.

Tapah district police chief Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi said the suspects, including a woman, managed to escape in the midnight incident.

Police are hunting for the duo, who are wanted by Kajang police for burglary cases.

Mohd Naim said Tapah police had earlier received information from the Kajang district police headquarters that they were pursuing a grey Perodua Myvi from Kajang, Selangor, to the R&R.

“The two local suspects in the car attempted to run down the policemen trying to detain them in front of a fast-food restaurant.

“In a bid to defend themselves, the police team fired four shots at the suspects’ car,” he said in a statement today.

However, the suspects managed to flee by driving south-bound against the traffic until KM332.5, where they abandoned their car and escaped into a nearby forest.

He said 10 officers from the Kajang district police headquarters were involved in the operation to arrest the suspects.

“A forensic team and the K9 Unit from the Perak contingent police headquarters were deployed to the scene to assist with the investigation. Tapah district police have launched Ops Tutup to track down both suspects, who remain at large,” he added.

He said a check revealed that the vehicle used by the suspects was registered under the name of a local woman. The male suspect has 15 criminal records, including seven for narcotic cases.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Tapah police at 05-4011222 or the nearest police station.