UiTM steps in to arrange meeting between families after tragic accident

DUNGUN: The management of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Terengganu branch is set to assist in organising a meeting between the family of the female suspect and the families of the victims involved in the tragic accident that claimed the lives of three students on Wednesday.

In a statement released today, UiTM said the initiative follows a request from the suspect’s family, who wishes to extend a personal apology in a face-to-face meeting with the three victims’ families.

However, UiTM said it will wait for an appropriate time to ensure that all parties are calm and emotionally ready for the meeting.

“UiTM appreciates the intention and will try to connect with the victims’ families so that the meeting can take place at a suitable time for all three families.

“For now, they need space to cope with the immense grief of losing their children,” the statement read.

It was reported that the husband of the female driver, who is believed to be suffering from mental health issues, expressed his desire to meet the victims’ families to apologise on behalf of his wife with the hope that UiTM can help facilitate the meeting.

In the same statement, UiTM also provided an update on another victim, Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohammad Ridhuan, 20, saying that his condition is reportedly improving, and he is being cared for by his parents, who are taking turns attending to him.

It said the victim’s family has also expressed satisfaction with the accommodation and other support provided by UiTM.