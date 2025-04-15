PETALING JAYA: The former president of the Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth (UMANY), Wong Yan Ke was slapped with an additional RM5,000 fine for his involvement in a protest during the university’s 59th convocation in 2019.

According to New Straits Times, Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin ruled that Wong, 29, would face six months in jail, added to his previous sentence of three months, if he fails to pay the extra fine.

This decision came after the prosecution’s cross-appeal to increase the fine amount was allowed, while Wong’s appeal against his conviction and the original RM5,000 fine imposed by the magistrate’s court on October 9, 2023, was dismissed.

Following a review of the case, Jamil expressed confidence in the prosecution’s argument, stating that there was no doubt the offence had been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

He further stated that there were no grounds to overturn the magistrate’s decision, declaring the conviction and sentence safe.

“The court agrees with the prosecution’s submissions that the RM5,000 fine was insufficient and unsuitable with the facts and the circumstances of this case.

“The RM5,000 fine is set aside and replaced with RM10,000 or six months’ jail if he fails to pay the fine. I understand the appellant (Wong) had paid the earlier RM5,000 fine. Therefore, he is required to pay RM5,000 more,“ he said.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Khalijah Mohd Khalid, while Wong was represented by lawyer Farida Mohd.

In October 2023, magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan had imposed the initial RM5,000 fine, with three months in jail in default, after ruling that the defence had failed to raise any reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

Wong was charged in April 2022 and ordered to enter his defence after the prosecution successfully made a prima facie case against him.

He faced charges of intentionally humiliating and provoking the anger of the university’s former vice-chancellor, Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim and causing a potential public disturbance.

The protest occurred during the convocation on October 24, 2019, when Wong held up a banner accusing Rahim of racism and calling for his resignation while receiving his scroll at Dewan Tunku Canselor.