KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Malaya (UM) has soared into the top 25 of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025, securing the 25th position globally for its performance in supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The university’s standout achievement was clinching the No. 1 global ranking for SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals, with a score of 99.8 per cent, reflecting its strong international collaborations and strategic commitment to sustainable development.

UM’s active involvement in global networks such as the ASEAN University Network, Asian Universities Alliance and United Nations Academic Impact has further strengthened its influence across sectors and borders.

UM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman said the recognition reaffirms the university’s commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive future.

“The success that we have achieved now is the derivation from our tireless collective efforts from the entire campus community in transforming the strategic sustainable and green plans into a practical reality, benefiting not only the immediate society, but where solutions churned out will benefit the future generations and the world as a whole,” he said in a statement.

He said UM would continue to advance its sustainability goals through intellectual and research excellence, while embedding sustainability as a cultural value.

“We will continue to progress towards achieving the new milestones of creating a brighter, resilient and sustainable future for future generations, with the advent of both intellectual and research advancement and the strategic embrace of a sustainable culture and concept,“ he added.

UM also recorded strong performances in several other SDGs. It ranked 4th globally for SDG 1: No Poverty, in recognition of efforts such as financial aid, affordable housing, and festive season transport assistance for students. The university’s community outreach programmes also support underprivileged groups in accessing basic needs, education and health services.

For SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, UM was placed 7th globally, driven by its green campus initiatives and sustainability policies aligned with Malaysia’s Higher Education Blueprint.

The university also made significant progress in SDG 15: Life on Land, jumping into 12th place globally, reflecting major gains in biodiversity conservation and environmental education.

These achievements further underscore UM’s role as a global leader in sustainability and its pledge to become a carbon-neutral campus by 2030.