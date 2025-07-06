Umno must groom principled leaders to meet voter expectations

SEREMBAN: Umno must cultivate leaders who embody integrity, transparency, and the ability to unite Malaysia’s diverse communities to align with modern voter expectations.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani highlighted that today’s voters, particularly the youth, demand leaders who are not only well-informed but also ethical and credible.

“What else do they want... they want leaders who are knowledgeable, both locally and internationally, and who are committed to issues like the environment and conservation,” he said during his speech at the Seremban Umno Division delegates’ meeting.

Johari noted that young voters set high standards, seeking principled figures capable of fostering racial harmony.

He urged Umno to adapt dynamically to remain relevant in Malaysia’s evolving political climate.

“Umno needs to accept the reality that securing a strong majority is no longer easy, as voters now have diverse ideologies,” he added.

He cautioned against assuming perpetual dominance, acknowledging the necessity of power-sharing in contemporary politics. - Bernama