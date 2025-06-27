Umno must unite to avoid sabotage in GE16, says Asyraf Wajdi

PASIR MAS: Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has called for party unity to prevent past election losses caused by internal sabotage.

Speaking at the Rantau Panjang Umno Division delegates meeting, he stressed that disunity, not rival strength, led to previous defeats.

“That’s what we want to avoid in the future,” he told reporters, emphasising the need for a strong party machinery within the Unity Government.

Responding to claims that some factions want Umno to contest GE16 independently, Asyraf reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the Unity Government.

“In Umno’s history, we have never gone solo in elections. National stability requires collective effort,” he said.