KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged all party members, especially the youth, to continue nurturing the fighting spirit and rise together with UMNO, which will celebrate its 79th anniversary tomorrow.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Deputy Prime Minister said that party members should renew their determination and commitment to uphold the legacy, heritage and be prepared to lead Malaysia towards a more progressive and just future.

“UMNO has gone through almost eight decades of struggles. God willing, with our unity and courage, we will continue to take UMNO into its second century as a party that builds, not destroys!” he said in a post on Facebook.

Ahmad Zahid said UMNO is a platform for the people’s struggles that was born from the spirit of nationalism, sincerity, and the bravery of the natives who rejected colonialism to demand independence.

In fact, since 1946, UMNO has been the main pillar in the formation of the Malaysian nation.

“Although tested by various challenges such as division, perception, political slander, and waves of change - UMNO has never shied away from its responsibilities.

“Even today, UMNO continues to be the pillar of stability in the Unity Government, advocating for an inclusive and prosperous development agenda for all Malaysians,” he said.

He stated that 79 years is not a short duration but symbolizes the maturity and strength of the roots of the struggle, having produced generations of leaders, developed institutions, upheld social justice, and provided hope to the people in both urban and rural areas.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed appreciation and extended Happy 79th Anniversary wishes to UMNO and party members at every level who remain loyal in defending the dignity of religion, race, and homeland.