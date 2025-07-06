Umno to contest GE16 under BN, rejects solo path says Ahmad Zahid

LUMUT: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has firmly stated that the party will not contest solo in the 16th General Election (GE16).

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that Umno remains a core component of Barisan Nasional (BN) and will continue to collaborate with its coalition partners.

Ahmad Zahid dismissed suggestions that Umno’s recent by-election losses were due to its alliances with BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He addressed concerns raised by party members, clarifying that the idea of contesting alone was not limited to Kedah but had also surfaced in Johor.

“There are resolutions from some divisions implying that our defeats stem from having allies in BN and PH... that we’ve been at a disadvantage because we did not contest alone,” he said during the opening of the 2025 Lumut Umno Division Delegates’ Meeting.

He reaffirmed that Umno will retain the dacing (scales) logo, symbolising BN, in GE16 while maintaining partnerships with MIC, MCA, PH, and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

The event was attended by Perak Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Lumut Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had earlier echoed this stance, stating that the party has never contested alone despite evolving political landscapes. - Bernama