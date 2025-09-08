UMS embraces digital edutourism to link learning with real-world experience

LABUAN: Universiti Malaysia Sabah is embracing digital edutourism as a key initiative that goes beyond classroom walls by combining academic learning with technology and real-world exploration.

The initiative integrates Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence to give students interactive opportunities to explore historical sites and cultural heritage virtually.

Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Suhaili Abd Rahman said such efforts allow students to connect academic knowledge with real-world experiences and nurture interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“As an MP, I fully support initiatives that nurture a digitally literate, creative, and globally competitive generation,” he said during the programme launch at UMS Labuan International Campus.

UMS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor stressed that edutourism serves as a bridge between academic knowledge and real-world experience rather than merely an outside activity.

“This programme allows students to link theory with practice, appreciate heritage and local treasures, and sharpen their talents in communication, leadership, and critical thinking,” he said.

He noted that as a Borneo-based university rich in biodiversity and cultural diversity, UMS has long pioneered edutourism through experiential learning approaches.

“With digital tools such as VR, AR and AI, students are no longer limited by time or place as they can examine marine ecosystems through virtual simulation or explore ethnic cultures via interactive applications,” Dr Kasim said.

Dean of UMSKAL Faculty of Computing and Informatics Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Hanafi Ahmad Hijazi emphasised edutourism as an important platform connecting education, technology, and community.

“Through this programme, FKI offers digital expertise, academic support and opportunities for students to apply their knowledge in real contexts which enriches learning while adding value to society,” he said.

The dean extended gratitude to Universiti Esa Unggul of Indonesia for co-hosting the regional initiative and Exness Investment Bank Limited for their support alongside the Ministry of Digital Malaysia.

Participants from Indonesia, Sarawak, and Brunei attended the programme, reflecting strong regional commitment to advancing education, tourism, and digital technology integration.

Dr Hanafi expressed hope that the programme would pave the way for deeper partnerships between faculties, ministries, industries, and communities throughout the region.

“With the synergy of academic expertise and digital innovation, I am confident Malaysia can become a leader in digital edutourism in the region,” he added. – Bernama