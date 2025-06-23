UMS to lodge police report over rally caricature burning

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) will lodge a police report in connection with the recent incident of Gempur Rasuah 2.0 rally participants who burned a caricature of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

UMS said that it was not involved either directly or indirectly with the rally or the incident, which went viral on social media recently, and the report would be made to facilitate further investigations.

“Besides being contrary to the norms of peaceful assemblies, UMS views the act as uncivilised, immature and does not reflect the intellect of the students of the institution of higher education,” it said in a statement today.

The statement added that UMS also strongly rejects any action that risks endangering not just the participants but also the public.

UMS also expressed disappointment with the group for questioning the appointment of Tun Musa Aman as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah.

On Saturday (June 21), the Suara Mahasiswa UMS group organised the Gempur Rasuah Sabah 2.0 rally, including marching around Kota Kinabalu and carrying placards involving various issues in Sabah, such as corruption and water supply, in addition to burning a caricature of Anwar.