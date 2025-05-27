‘UN-Habitat presidency can be significant for Malaysia’

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will have the opportunity to set the agenda for world urbanisation and sustainable city living come next year if it lands the presidency of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Housing and Local Government Ministry said in a statement that this marks a significant milestone for Malaysia.

“If elected, Malaysia will lead this key UN body, which comprises 193 member states, for the 2026–2029 term.”

The ministry said the second session of the UN-Habitat Assembly would take place at the UN-Habitat headquarters in Nairobi on May 29 and 30, during which the presidential election would be held, with the results announced on May 30.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming (pic) said Malaysia wants to take a leading role in transforming the future of global cities.

“UN-Habitat is the UN’s leading agency for urban development, sustainability and housing. It’s not easy to get support from 193 countries, but we are working towards it.

“Malaysia is now recognised for good governance, transparency and our commitment to urban transformation.

“Our country is not only knwn for nasi lemak and durian,” Nga was quoted as saying in a recent interview.

He said many Malaysian initiatives, for example green cities, circular economy policies and low-carbon development, have been recognised and received praise worldwide.

“It’s time we stop doubting ourselves. The world believes in Malaysia and so should we. We must also be humble to learn. My slogan has always been that the Malay child is our child, the Chinese child is our child, the Indian child is our child, and the same goes for Sabah and Sarawak.”

Nga said if Malaysia is elected to this important position, it would more than raise the country’s voice on the international stage.

“It will also provide a chance to lead and shape global sustainable urban development agendas affecting billions of people worldwide.

“We will not only represent Malaysia but also strengthen communities throughout the globe, working together towards more livable and lovable cities. It will also be a valuable opportunity to show our country’s capability in international policy-making.”

Nga believes that this global platform would benefit Malaysians by attracting foreign investors, technology transfers and support for smart, sustainable development nationwide.

He is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings in Nairobi with leaders from Kenya, Mexico, Azerbaijan, China and the United Arab Emirates.

The UN-Habitat Assembly is the highest-level decision-making body on sustainable urbanisation and human settlements within the UN.

Every four years it gathers to manage key issues and policy priorities for UN-Habitat’s work.

The UN-Habitat works in over 70 countries on five continents focusing on main areas such as urban legislation, land and governance, urban planning and design, urban economy, urban basic services, housing and slum upgrading, risk reduction and rehabilitation.